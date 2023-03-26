Previous
A rainbow during the rainbow month! by kchuk
Photo 628

A rainbow during the rainbow month!

I was so happy to get this picture! There was a thunderstorm while I was going to the supermarket, and on my way home I noticed the sun was coming out. I just snapped this picture with my phone from the car window.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Elyse Klemchuk

@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
