Photo 631
Lilies
One of my mom and dad's neighbors planted lilies this spring. They are starting to open up and I like the color. You can see the puddles on the pavement - we finally got some rain!
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
flowers
orange
lilies
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
June 26th, 2023
