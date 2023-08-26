Previous
Curious squirrel by kchuk
Photo 632

Curious squirrel

This little fellow made me laugh as I was leaving work. He was fearlessly checking out the contents of the trash can!

(This is SOOC - or maybe I should say straight out of my iPhone- except heavily cropped with Fotor)
26th August 2023

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Ha-Ha! Cheeky little fellow..
August 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh that is just too funny, such a little rascal!
August 27th, 2023  
eDorre ace
What a funny fellow! Great catch
August 27th, 2023  
