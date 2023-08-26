Sign up
Curious squirrel
This little fellow made me laugh as I was leaving work. He was fearlessly checking out the contents of the trash can!
(This is SOOC - or maybe I should say straight out of my iPhone- except heavily cropped with Fotor)
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Elyse Klemchuk
@kchuk
September 2015 - I dropped my Nikon L22 at the arboretum (on asphalt!) and it's definitely broken. :( October 2014- finally reached 365 photographs and it...
Tags
squirrel
Valerie Chesney
ace
Ha-Ha! Cheeky little fellow..
August 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh that is just too funny, such a little rascal!
August 27th, 2023
eDorre
ace
What a funny fellow! Great catch
August 27th, 2023
