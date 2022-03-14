Previous
Àka by keramin
Àka

My friend's little icelandic horse Àka. She is seven years old and I ride her from time to time. She is very kind and gentle.
14th March 2022

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
March 14th, 2022  
