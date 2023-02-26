Previous
Sink by keramin
109 / 365

Sink

Found in my neighbours outhouse. He doesn't use it as you might guess but I liked the lonelyness and the colours.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
