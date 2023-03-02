Previous
Tulips by keramin
110 / 365

Tulips

The end of my tulips. I took the photo in front of a window and overexposed alot to make it white and sort of soft. Shot with the Helios 44.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
30% complete

Photo Details

