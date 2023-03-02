Sign up
110 / 365
Tulips
The end of my tulips. I took the photo in front of a window and overexposed alot to make it white and sort of soft. Shot with the Helios 44.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
110
photos
31
followers
49
following
30% complete
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd March 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
helios
