105 / 365
Snowdrops
Lovely winter weather today. +4 degrees C and sun. The snowdrops in my garden are in full bloom and make me happy. Preparing for the last day of World Championships of Biathlon.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
flare
,
snowdrop
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely Snowdrops
February 19th, 2023
