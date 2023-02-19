Previous
Snowdrops by keramin
105 / 365

Snowdrops

Lovely winter weather today. +4 degrees C and sun. The snowdrops in my garden are in full bloom and make me happy. Preparing for the last day of World Championships of Biathlon.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Inga Johansson

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely Snowdrops
February 19th, 2023  
