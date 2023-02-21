Previous
Evening by keramin
107 / 365

Evening

When I left my horse this evening the sky was clear and I colud see Jupiter, Venus and the New Moon. This is shot with my phone but if you look closely you can spot three little white dots in the sky.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful, soft image with those lovely colours.
February 21st, 2023  
Bill Davidson
I see them….. very beautiful.
February 21st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
February 21st, 2023  
