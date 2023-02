Doll

I played with this doll when I was a kid and it was already old. I guess it is from the fifties. Her trousers are handmade and the little stitches are beautifully crafted. She is sitting on a sofa with fabric my mother has woven. I have a new lens for my Sony and now I can use "face detection" and it worked perfectly with the doll. Also found a youtube video to fix the screen and the wifi on the camera.