17 / 365
Gagea lutea
The first little flowers are appearing in the flower. According to internet this one is called Yellow star-of-Bethlehem so I guess that is correct. It is a very small starshaped flower and I shot it with my 40 mm macro.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
0
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
17
photos
17
followers
35
following
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
21st March 2022 6:19pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
spring
