Gagea lutea by keramin
17 / 365

Gagea lutea

The first little flowers are appearing in the flower. According to internet this one is called Yellow star-of-Bethlehem so I guess that is correct. It is a very small starshaped flower and I shot it with my 40 mm macro.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Inga Johansson

I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
