26 / 365
Selfie
While I was waiting for my students in a dark corner of the gallery I came to think of the light from my laptop. Perfect light for a portrait but no model. Hade to act myself and used the phone, no edit.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Views
4
1
365
SM-A202F
7th April 2022 10:13am
portrait
,
low key
,
selfie
