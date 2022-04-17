Sign up
Previous
Next
29 / 365
Junk yard
Mostly old cars in this place but I found this tv more interesting.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
1
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
29
photos
22
followers
38
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A202F
Taken
17th April 2022 11:53am
Tags
tv
,
vintage
,
retro
MamaBec
ace
Interesting capture from your Junk Yard meanderings.
We have come a long way in technology, haven’t we?
I miss the simplicity of the bygone days.
April 17th, 2022
