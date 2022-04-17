Previous
Next
Junk yard by keramin
29 / 365

Junk yard

Mostly old cars in this place but I found this tv more interesting.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

MamaBec ace
Interesting capture from your Junk Yard meanderings.
We have come a long way in technology, haven’t we?
I miss the simplicity of the bygone days.
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise