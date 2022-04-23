Previous
Forstythia by keramin
33 / 365

Forstythia

I'm still waiting for my garden to bloom and get green. The forsythia is the only plant that really shines at the moment. I used Analog Effex Pro to edit and get a different tone.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
9% complete

Casablanca ace
Such a vintage look to this, really nice image
April 23rd, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
@casablanca Thank you.
April 23rd, 2022  
