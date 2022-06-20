Previous
Empty school by keramin
53 / 365

Empty school

All the students have left and will be back in august. We do some organizing and cleanig and I found these and made a macro shot with the phone
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Inga Johansson

Photo Details

