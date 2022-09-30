Sign up
72 / 365
Heather and mist
I have been away from 365 for some time and now I try to get shooting again. This was taken in august with my phone on my way to the beach. It was an early morning and still some mist over the sea.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
1
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
72
photos
30
followers
43
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
mist
,
heather
Bill Davidson
A lovely atmospheric image.
September 30th, 2022
