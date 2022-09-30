Previous
Next
Heather and mist by keramin
72 / 365

Heather and mist

I have been away from 365 for some time and now I try to get shooting again. This was taken in august with my phone on my way to the beach. It was an early morning and still some mist over the sea.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A lovely atmospheric image.
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise