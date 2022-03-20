Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 938
Welcome to the Garden
Don't mind the mess.
Actually
Mind the mess
Mind the promise
Mind the pursuit
Mind the commonplace
And all ensued
Mind the meter
Mind the time
Mind the use
And all entrued
It's just the place
To grow a dream
To plant ourselves
And what can be
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
1
1
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
2
1
1
365
SM-N981U1
19th March 2022 4:30pm
Public
spring
hovel
loml
Jae
ace
Mmmmmmmmhmmmmm
March 20th, 2022
