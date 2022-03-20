Previous
Welcome to the Garden by kevin365
Welcome to the Garden

Don't mind the mess.

Actually

Mind the mess
Mind the promise
Mind the pursuit
Mind the commonplace
And all ensued

Mind the meter
Mind the time
Mind the use
And all entrued

It's just the place
To grow a dream
To plant ourselves
And what can be
Kevin Wallace

