The Gift

There are parts of you

That you will keep close.

Close enough for tears.

I am not afraid of your unknown.

Or your tears.



There are times that I

do not understand.

You take it

Upon yourself

To explain

And I, again, am unafraid.



As you were taught

To walk, and speak

And accept

You do the very same for me

But your innate compassion

Is what I celebrate today.



The presence that is you

Here, on your birthday.

You are the gift

That gives