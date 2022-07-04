Sign up
Photo 940
The Gift
There are parts of you
That you will keep close.
Close enough for tears.
I am not afraid of your unknown.
Or your tears.
There are times that I
do not understand.
You take it
Upon yourself
To explain
And I, again, am unafraid.
As you were taught
To walk, and speak
And accept
You do the very same for me
But your innate compassion
Is what I celebrate today.
The presence that is you
Here, on your birthday.
You are the gift
That gives
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
4
2
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Tags
happy birthday sam!
,
mpmr
Jae
ace
This is terrific! HBD child of yours!!
July 4th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
👌🥰👌
July 4th, 2022
Kevin Wallace
ace
@lifepause
Most fortunate fellow, for sure ❤️ Thanks Jae!
July 4th, 2022
Kevin Wallace
ace
@joemuli
Hi,Joe! Thank you, Sir!
July 4th, 2022
