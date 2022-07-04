Previous
The Gift by kevin365
The Gift

There are parts of you
That you will keep close.
Close enough for tears.
I am not afraid of your unknown.
Or your tears.

There are times that I
do not understand.
You take it
Upon yourself
To explain
And I, again, am unafraid.

As you were taught
To walk, and speak
And accept
You do the very same for me
But your innate compassion
Is what I celebrate today.

The presence that is you
Here, on your birthday.
You are the gift
That gives
Kevin Wallace

Jae ace
This is terrific! HBD child of yours!!
July 4th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
👌🥰👌
July 4th, 2022  
Kevin Wallace ace
@lifepause Most fortunate fellow, for sure ❤️ Thanks Jae!
July 4th, 2022  
Kevin Wallace ace
@joemuli Hi,Joe! Thank you, Sir!
July 4th, 2022  
