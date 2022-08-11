Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 941
And Whenever He Leaves
When someone
We admire
Leaves the room
We look for them
If only because
Their presence is
So large
And the space
That they leave
Is larger still
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
1334
photos
41
followers
83
following
257% complete
View this month »
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
941
Latest from all albums
935
936
279
937
938
939
940
941
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Taken
15th August 2022 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love of my life
,
thinking on you
,
great man
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close