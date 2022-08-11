Previous
And Whenever He Leaves by kevin365
Photo 941

And Whenever He Leaves

When someone
We admire
Leaves the room
We look for them
If only because
Their presence is
So large
And the space
That they leave
Is larger still
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Kevin Wallace

ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
