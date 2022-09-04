Sign up
Photo 942
Yes
I Believe.
And
Everything;
Every
Single
Thing,
Comes
From
That
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Kevin Wallace
ace
@kevin365
2020 - The path we follow is impossible to imagine when we first embark. It's even harder, sometimes, in the moment we arrive. Here's the...
Tags
love of my life
,
purpus
Annie D
ace
beautiful Kevin
words and image :)
October 2nd, 2022
Kevin Wallace
ace
@annied
oh,to be in your good graces is a lovely place. Thank you:)
October 2nd, 2022
words and image :)