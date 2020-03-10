Sign up
Photo 1821
Why we Shouldn't Canoe on the Ocean
Another shot from Sunday's paddle. Not as dangerous as it looks, this big guy was docked. Or was it...makes for a good story!
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2186
photos
18
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
HERO4 Black
Taken
8th March 2020 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
