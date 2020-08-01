Previous
Thirsty Visitor by kimmer50
Photo 1957

Thirsty Visitor

I was up early this morning and found this little guy getting a drink at the birdbath. I laughed because it almost looks like he's on his tippy-toes! His brother is in behind the rosebush, waiting his turn.
1st August 2020

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
