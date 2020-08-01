Sign up
Photo 1957
Thirsty Visitor
I was up early this morning and found this little guy getting a drink at the birdbath. I laughed because it almost looks like he's on his tippy-toes! His brother is in behind the rosebush, waiting his turn.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2322
photos
19
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
1st August 2020 8:18am
Tags
rose
birdbath
raccoon
