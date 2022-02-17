Previous
Yelling at Everyone! by kimmer50
Photo 2504

Yelling at Everyone!

A couple of glaucous-winged gulls (I think) on my neighbour's roof. Facing in different directions so they can yell at everyone on both sides!
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Kim Capson

kimmer50
