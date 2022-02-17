Sign up
Photo 2504
Yelling at Everyone!
A couple of glaucous-winged gulls (I think) on my neighbour's roof. Facing in different directions so they can yell at everyone on both sides!
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
Tags
bird
,
gull
