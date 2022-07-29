Previous
Clear Water by kimmer50
Photo 2661

Clear Water

I was out in the outrigger canoe today and the water was crystal clear. Lots of eelgrass around both the outrigger and the dragon boat.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
