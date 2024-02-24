Previous
Welcome Home! by kimmer50
Photo 3204

Welcome Home!

We arrived home to find a "welcome home" note from our daughter with one tiny duck. Our grandsons had hidden the other 99 around the house for us to find. The boys had a great time hiding the ducks and we are having fun finding them!
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Kim Capson

