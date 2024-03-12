Previous
Hiding on the Doorstep by kimmer50
Photo 3219

Hiding on the Doorstep

We have loads of these invasive wall lizards around. This one was hiding right up against the front door.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
