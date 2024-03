First Time!

I think this is the first time eagles have flown over the strait in front of Mt Baker long enough for me to grab my big camera and take a couple of pictures. There were three of them, two adults and a juvenile, but this was the only picture that had more than one of them in it. The whole encounter lasted less than a minute but I managed to get a decent-ish picture from it. Luckily I was looking out the front window when they flew over!