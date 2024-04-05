Previous
Ready for Occupancy by kimmer50
Photo 3241

Ready for Occupancy

Our ornamental cherry tree is in full bloom welcoming new birds to the empty house.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise