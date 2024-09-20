Previous
Fight for Dinner by kimmer50
Photo 3409

Fight for Dinner

Another filler - a picture I took years ago at a Bald Eagle Festival. When the salmon are running the eagles gather at the rivers to feast.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

@kimmer50
