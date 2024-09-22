Sign up
Photo 3411
Big Lunch!
Another picture from a few years ago. I had just caught a glimpse of this little grebe and seconds later it dove and came back up with this fish!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd February 2016 12:28pm
