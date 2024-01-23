Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Wet
My lemon tree after a watering
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4916
photos
116
followers
113
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2024 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wet
,
lemon tree
,
jan24words
Diana
ace
That sure looks like a huge and healthy lemon, love the clear droplets on it.
January 23rd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely droplets
January 23rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I have given the tree no care whatsoever and just today I notice it is covered in lemons. Thank you for the fav
January 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close