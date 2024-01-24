Previous
Smile by kjarn
Smile

I took two of the grandies shopping today and no-one would cooperate with a smile for the word of the day until we entered the lego shop
Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Allison Williams ace
Ha ha! Good one!
January 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a perfect smile you found :-)
January 24th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Haha kids don’t you just love them !
January 24th, 2024  
