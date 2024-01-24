Sign up
24 / 365
Smile
I took two of the grandies shopping today and no-one would cooperate with a smile for the word of the day until we entered the lego shop
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Photo Details
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
24th January 2024 11:35am
Tags
smile
,
lego
,
jan24words
Allison Williams
ace
Ha ha! Good one!
January 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a perfect smile you found :-)
January 24th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Haha kids don’t you just love them !
January 24th, 2024
