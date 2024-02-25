Previous
Macaw by kjarn
56 / 365

Macaw

This blue and yellow macaw is a pet, he sat on the table lapping up all the attention. Shame the focus wasn't a bit crisper and shame I cut his feet off.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning close up of this beauty, I love the beautiful colours and look you are getting.
February 25th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana it was amazing how he let me get so close. Thank you for the fav
February 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous. He probably thought he was safe with that beak he could give you a nasty nip if he wanted to.

You could crop this closer and cut out the feet altogether concentrating on his face, and you wouldn't notice then that the feet are cut off. He looks okay to me though as it is.
February 25th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing thanks Babs. I had a play but I think keeping the feet gives it balance, even if they are cut off
February 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise