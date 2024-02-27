Sign up
58 / 365
Shadows
Spotted this in my garden today
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
25th February 2024 5:02pm
shadows
,
garden
,
wall
,
awning
Boxplayer
ace
Nice contrasting shadow backgrounds
February 27th, 2024
