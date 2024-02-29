Sign up
60 / 365
Lunch
I love a good burger and chips
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
2
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4953
photos
121
followers
115
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st February 2024 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lunch
,
chips
,
burger
Issi Bannerman
ace
Me too, but not too often!
February 29th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
I could eat them every day! Thank you for the fav
February 29th, 2024
