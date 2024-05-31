Sign up
152 / 365
Artist at work
We spent the whole day exploring Fes and that included visiting a mosaics and pottery workshop
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
5045
photos
121
followers
117
following
41% complete
View this month »
Tags
holiday
,
pottery
,
mosaics
,
morocco
,
fes
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait of this artist at work
May 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks so interesting. Are the colours ground from natural pigments?
May 31st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@corinnec
thank you for the fav
May 31st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@wakelys
yes they are Sue
May 31st, 2024
