Previous
Artist at work by kjarn
152 / 365

Artist at work

We spent the whole day exploring Fes and that included visiting a mosaics and pottery workshop
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A great portrait of this artist at work
May 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks so interesting. Are the colours ground from natural pigments?
May 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@corinnec thank you for the fav
May 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@wakelys yes they are Sue
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise