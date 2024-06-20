Sign up
172 / 365
Volubilis
These mosaics have been there since the 2nd century AD
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
172
Views
4
1
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
30th May 2024 3:58pm
holiday
,
mosaics
,
morocco
,
volubilis
Diana
Great capture of these amazing scenes and patterns, even the weeds look good.
June 20th, 2024
