Previous
Volubilis by kjarn
172 / 365

Volubilis

These mosaics have been there since the 2nd century AD
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great capture of these amazing scenes and patterns, even the weeds look good.
June 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise