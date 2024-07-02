Previous
Retirement by kjarn
184 / 365

Retirement

I started long service leave yesterday and this will lead to retirement. One person bid me farewell
2nd July 2024

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Allison Williams ace
Best wishes for a fulfilling retirement. I hope you find many opportunities to take great photos!
July 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@allie912 thank you Allison
July 2nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Happy Retirement, I’m sure you’ll enjoy it and keep on traveling, reading and photography.
July 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@illinilass thank you, I'm looking forward to the next chapter in life
July 2nd, 2024  
