Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
184 / 365
Retirement
I started long service leave yesterday and this will lead to retirement. One person bid me farewell
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5077
photos
124
followers
123
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st July 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolates
,
present
,
retirement
Allison Williams
ace
Best wishes for a fulfilling retirement. I hope you find many opportunities to take great photos!
July 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@allie912
thank you Allison
July 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Happy Retirement, I’m sure you’ll enjoy it and keep on traveling, reading and photography.
July 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@illinilass
thank you, I'm looking forward to the next chapter in life
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close