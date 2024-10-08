Previous
Friends by kjarn
Friends

Elijah chatting with his friends at the aquarium
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details

What a fabulous picture!
October 8th, 2024  
Kathy A
@casablanca he was so cute just looking at that penguin. Thank you for the fav
October 8th, 2024  
Fun capture!
October 8th, 2024  
