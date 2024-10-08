Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
282 / 365
Friends
Elijah chatting with his friends at the aquarium
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5175
photos
124
followers
119
following
77% complete
View this month »
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st October 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguins
,
grandson
,
elijah
Casablanca
ace
What a fabulous picture!
October 8th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
he was so cute just looking at that penguin. Thank you for the fav
October 8th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun capture!
October 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close