X is for Xtra by kjarn
237 / 365

X is for Xtra

Best I could do, couldn't find any xylophones, X-rays or Xmas things
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Jennie B. ace
ok, this is acceptable 😆
I had some trouble with x also, until I remembered my husband's x-ray. I'll be posting it (my time) tomorrow morning.
May 24th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
@jb030958 I have a lot of X-rays somewhere but I remember my son wanted me to take a photo of one and I couldn’t get it to work so I didn’t bother looking for them. Looking forward to seeing how you manage it
May 24th, 2020  
