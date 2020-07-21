Previous
Next
Leaves by kjarn
295 / 365

Leaves

I liked the two colours on these leaves and they are sort of circle-ish
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise