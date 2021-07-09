Sign up
Photo 648
The Eyes/They See
For the words of the day
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3993
photos
109
followers
111
following
177% complete
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Album
2019 - 2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th July 2021 11:39am
eyes
owl
jul21words
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful ornament.
July 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, lovely and great fun!
July 9th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Brilliant
July 9th, 2021
