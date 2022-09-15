Previous
Sculpture by kjarn
Sculpture

Not sure of it's significance but I liked it
Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Diana ace
Great find and shot, it could actually be anything. I like the strong lines of it.
September 16th, 2022  
