Photo 1796
Texture series 6
Thank for the lovely feedback on this series. I'm pleased indeed with how Angel is represented in these. The feedback helped me hone in on some processes so I'm very grateful.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2618
photos
224
followers
196
following
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
702
703
1793
704
1794
29
1795
1796
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
11th February 2020 7:11am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
texture
angel
koala
wildandfree
