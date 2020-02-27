Previous
Next
Texture series 6 by koalagardens
Photo 1796

Texture series 6

Thank for the lovely feedback on this series. I'm pleased indeed with how Angel is represented in these. The feedback helped me hone in on some processes so I'm very grateful.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise