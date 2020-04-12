Previous
give me a home ... by koalagardens
Photo 1840

give me a home ...

... among the gum trees
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Simply Amanda
Beautifully done!!
April 12th, 2020  
Desi
Gorgeous photo and awesome processing. Could easily be printed as a piece of art
April 12th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
It that Bullet? With the tear in his ear. Wonderful portrait!
April 12th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
So lovely with your textured background.
April 12th, 2020  
Jean ace
Beautiful comp, shot and processing!
April 12th, 2020  
Mark Prince ace
Wherever I lay my bum is my home !
April 12th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
April 12th, 2020  
Larry Steager ace
Great composition. Fav
April 12th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@overalvandaan yes it's Bullet - that ear is a giveaway :) Also I always add the name of the koala to the tags thanks to a brilliant suggestion by Richard last year so you can compare. so koala quiet here lately Bullet is often the only koala on the property which is just bizarre - as ghostly as going to town!
April 12th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Must be a bit unsettling not to see your usual suspects. They are wild aren't they? Or are the koala's you photograph ones that have been injured, orphaned, ill?
April 12th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
By the way, my children love your koala photographs, almost all the time they go like: ah, so sweet!
April 12th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@overalvandaan no they are all wild. I am regenerating koala habitat on my property. I also volunteer with our koala rescue. If I find a sick or injured koala on my property I catch them and we treat if we can. So Bullet was already a colony member here, then he was bitten by a dog and I caught him and we fixed him up.
Sometimes we release a koala here that we rescued very close by.
Koalas are very territorial and have to be taken back to the area they were rescued from.
So yes, it's really unsettling - I know two of the colony have died in very unrelated ways this year, and just hope that others I'm not seeing are ok.
The long drought, then the fires, then the huge rains have taken a big toll on the koalas that were already in trouble.
Sorry that is a book I've written back!
April 12th, 2020  
