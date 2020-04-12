Sign up
Photo 1840
give me a home ...
... among the gum trees
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
12
8
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2719
photos
230
followers
201
following
504% complete
View this month »
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
12
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th April 2020 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Simply Amanda
Beautifully done!!
April 12th, 2020
Desi
Gorgeous photo and awesome processing. Could easily be printed as a piece of art
April 12th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
It that Bullet? With the tear in his ear. Wonderful portrait!
April 12th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
So lovely with your textured background.
April 12th, 2020
Jean
ace
Beautiful comp, shot and processing!
April 12th, 2020
Mark Prince
ace
Wherever I lay my bum is my home !
April 12th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture
April 12th, 2020
Larry Steager
ace
Great composition. Fav
April 12th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@overalvandaan
yes it's Bullet - that ear is a giveaway :) Also I always add the name of the koala to the tags thanks to a brilliant suggestion by Richard last year so you can compare. so koala quiet here lately Bullet is often the only koala on the property which is just bizarre - as ghostly as going to town!
April 12th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Must be a bit unsettling not to see your usual suspects. They are wild aren't they? Or are the koala's you photograph ones that have been injured, orphaned, ill?
April 12th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
By the way, my children love your koala photographs, almost all the time they go like: ah, so sweet!
April 12th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@overalvandaan
no they are all wild. I am regenerating koala habitat on my property. I also volunteer with our koala rescue. If I find a sick or injured koala on my property I catch them and we treat if we can. So Bullet was already a colony member here, then he was bitten by a dog and I caught him and we fixed him up.
Sometimes we release a koala here that we rescued very close by.
Koalas are very territorial and have to be taken back to the area they were rescued from.
So yes, it's really unsettling - I know two of the colony have died in very unrelated ways this year, and just hope that others I'm not seeing are ok.
The long drought, then the fires, then the huge rains have taken a big toll on the koalas that were already in trouble.
Sorry that is a book I've written back!
April 12th, 2020
