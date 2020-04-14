Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1842
tucked up
I just love how koalas seem to find this a great sleeping position from 30 m up a tree - feet up, all's well :)
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2723
photos
227
followers
199
following
504% complete
View this month »
1839
38
751
1840
1841
752
1842
753
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
15th April 2020 3:43pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
,
theme-perspectives
Annie D
ace
they're so good at tucking themselves in hahahaha
April 15th, 2020
