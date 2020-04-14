Previous
tucked up by koalagardens
Photo 1842

tucked up

I just love how koalas seem to find this a great sleeping position from 30 m up a tree - feet up, all's well :)
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Annie D ace
they're so good at tucking themselves in hahahaha
April 15th, 2020  
