Previous
Next
Photo 1850
stay calm everybody
Seems koalas could teach us some things ;)
This new fella is really a looker!
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
11
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2738
photos
229
followers
199
following
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
11
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd April 2020 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ash
,
wildandfree
Isaac
Brilliant!
April 22nd, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Fantastic shot!
April 22nd, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
He is indeed extremely handsome and your image is superb both aesthetically and technically - well done Katrina.
April 22nd, 2020
JackieR
ace
He's gorgeous, did you cimb a tree to get at his eye level Katrina?
April 22nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
S super little new kid on the block ! -- He is handsome , and so bright eyed ! fav
April 22nd, 2020
Jesika
He is indeed, totally gorgeous
April 22nd, 2020
Margo Sayer
ace
Isn't he just splendid?!
April 22nd, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
What a curious little guy......adorable!
April 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
honestly the idea of me climbing a tree is so hilarious! No I was coming down the gully track on the quad bike, so I had some height as the tree was downhill from me, and he was sitting on a branch junction only about 10 metres up the tree. So I was able to get this great portrait style capture :)
April 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@vignouse
no textures today, just sooc with a tiny crop ;)
April 22nd, 2020
JackieR
ace
I'm disappointed! Had vision of you cramponned and roped up!! LoL!!!
April 22nd, 2020
