stay calm everybody by koalagardens
Photo 1850

stay calm everybody

Seems koalas could teach us some things ;)
This new fella is really a looker!
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Isaac
Brilliant!
April 22nd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Fantastic shot!
April 22nd, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
He is indeed extremely handsome and your image is superb both aesthetically and technically - well done Katrina.
April 22nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
He's gorgeous, did you cimb a tree to get at his eye level Katrina?
April 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
S super little new kid on the block ! -- He is handsome , and so bright eyed ! fav
April 22nd, 2020  
Jesika
He is indeed, totally gorgeous
April 22nd, 2020  
Margo Sayer ace
Isn't he just splendid?!
April 22nd, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
What a curious little guy......adorable!
April 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond honestly the idea of me climbing a tree is so hilarious! No I was coming down the gully track on the quad bike, so I had some height as the tree was downhill from me, and he was sitting on a branch junction only about 10 metres up the tree. So I was able to get this great portrait style capture :)
April 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@vignouse no textures today, just sooc with a tiny crop ;)
April 22nd, 2020  
JackieR ace
I'm disappointed! Had vision of you cramponned and roped up!! LoL!!!
April 22nd, 2020  
