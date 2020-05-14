Sign up
Photo 1872
I spy with my little eye ...
Ash had me giggling as he watched me from this vantage point and it really felt he was sure I couldn't see him through that branch ...
14th May 2020
14th May 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ash
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! playing peek a boo again !!
May 14th, 2020
