I spy with my little eye ... by koalagardens
Photo 1872

I spy with my little eye ...

Ash had me giggling as he watched me from this vantage point and it really felt he was sure I couldn't see him through that branch ...
14th May 2020 14th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! playing peek a boo again !!
May 14th, 2020  
