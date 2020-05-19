Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1877
sleeping high
Ash is in one of the tallest trees on the property and must have had a great feed. For some reason, I only see a koala in this tree maybe 10 times a year.
It would be so interesting to know why because when I do see a koala in there they eat well and sleep long.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2799
photos
235
followers
201
following
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
16th May 2020 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ash
,
wildandfree
Dustyloup
ace
Huh, maybe they know they'll sleep a long time so want to get up as hi as possible
May 19th, 2020
FBailey
ace
He's wearing eyeliner!
May 19th, 2020
