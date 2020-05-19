Previous
Next
sleeping high by koalagardens
Photo 1877

sleeping high

Ash is in one of the tallest trees on the property and must have had a great feed. For some reason, I only see a koala in this tree maybe 10 times a year.

It would be so interesting to know why because when I do see a koala in there they eat well and sleep long.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
514% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dustyloup ace
Huh, maybe they know they'll sleep a long time so want to get up as hi as possible
May 19th, 2020  
FBailey ace
He's wearing eyeliner!
May 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise