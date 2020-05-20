Previous
tree koala by koalagardens
Photo 1878

tree koala

or is it koala tree?
My half and half day. I love how perfectly the colours of the forest red gum trunk match the colours of koalas, and are one of their primary food trees.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Linda Godwin
its the koala`s tree for sure
May 20th, 2020  
