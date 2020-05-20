Sign up
Photo 1878
tree koala
or is it koala tree?
My half and half day. I love how perfectly the colours of the forest red gum trunk match the colours of koalas, and are one of their primary food trees.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
365
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
16th May 2020 1:04pm
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
ash
wildandfree
mayhalf20
Linda Godwin
its the koala`s tree for sure
May 20th, 2020
