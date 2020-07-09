Previous
wait a minute - who are they? by koalagardens
wait a minute - who are they?

Didn't take Bullet long to realise the girls had arrived, and here he is pausing to look longingly into the kindy before heading up a tree to bolster his energy up with a good feed of eucalypt.
Diana ace
This is wonderful to see him on the ground. More reason for him to linger longer now. Can he tell that they are girls? Such exciting times ahead for all :-)
July 10th, 2020  
Orion5D ace
wonderful picture. i am getting into koalas now.... they are so adorable. it is great what you are doing in the project !!! (was on the website)
July 10th, 2020  
