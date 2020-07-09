Sign up
Photo 1928
wait a minute - who are they?
Didn't take Bullet long to realise the girls had arrived, and here he is pausing to look longingly into the kindy before heading up a tree to bolster his energy up with a good feed of eucalypt.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wilandfree
,
sixws-107
Diana
ace
This is wonderful to see him on the ground. More reason for him to linger longer now. Can he tell that they are girls? Such exciting times ahead for all :-)
July 10th, 2020
Orion5D
ace
wonderful picture. i am getting into koalas now.... they are so adorable. it is great what you are doing in the project !!! (was on the website)
July 10th, 2020
